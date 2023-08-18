Exclusive! “The thought does not cross our head at all”, Ravi Dubey on him and Sargun Mehta contemplating parenthood, and if they have thought about it! Read more!

The shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug, and Matsaykand on OTT have been some of his most appreciated roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 04:45
Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most known and beloved personalities in the entertainment world. Apart from being a great actor, he has also put on the hats of a producer and a host.

The shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug, and Matsaykand on OTT have been some of his most appreciated roles. 

ALSO READ: Whoa! Ravi Dubey shocks fans with his unbelievable physical transformation in upcoming film FARRADDAY

Sargun and Ravi have been married for a long time and the two have inspired many couple goals for the fans. Fans and followers of the two have been waiting to find out, if and when the two would step into parenthood.

TellyChakkar sat down with the actor extraordinaire to talk about this and he said, “We have not thought about it. We don’t think about it at all, for me and for her, we are important to each other and that’s about it. We are children to each other when we need to be and we are spouses to each other when we need to be and we are partners to each other when we need to be, so the thought does not cross our head at all, to be honest with you it does not seem like a priority, I don’t know if many people can say this, and I am saying this with all honesty that we don’t feel the absence of it, we have our two kids, our Moyo and Magic, so that’s about it and we are kids for each other”. 

With his wife and superstar of the Punjabi Film Industry, Sargun Mehta, he founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2019 and co-produced several movies and shows.

From being a loved actor to a great host and an adored producer, Ravi has done a masterful job of creating a beautiful career. 

He is also stepping into a new role very soon, with his new OTT show Lakhan Leela Bhargava, which will see him as a smart and witty lawyer. The show will premiere on Jio Cinema.

Are you excited to watch Ravi in a new avatar? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Ravi Dubey, gives an emotional sneak peek into his childhood home!

Ravi Dubey Matsyakand 2 Ravi Kishan MX Player Sargun Mehta LLB Ravi Dubey new series Dreamiyata Udaariyaan Ravi Dubey movies Ravi Dubey shows Lakhan leela Bharagav Jio Cinema Junooniyat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Jiya Shankar talks about the nasty things that Pooja Bhatt told her, says, "the things she said was very disturbing and for what, because I act like a child?"
MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.The stunning actress has appeared in...
OH! Gashmeer Mahajani reveals about his upcoming projects, says, "Was away from work as I was busy taking care of my mother after she collapsed"
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus'...
Wow! Check out the video of actress Sara Ali Khan graduating, parents Saif and Amrita are seen cheering for their daughter's achievement
MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space. Right...
Exclusive! “The thought does not cross our head at all”, Ravi Dubey on him and Sargun Mehta contemplating parenthood, and if they have thought about it! Read more!
MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most known and beloved personalities in the entertainment world. Apart from being a...
Throwback! Nostalgia hits while watching Ram confess his love to Priya for the first time in the 2011 show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai
MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar became one of the most loved jodis of Indian television with the TV serial Bade...
Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, who was seen making a comeback in the recently released Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol has...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Wow! Check out the video of actress Sara Ali Khan graduating, parents Saif and Amrita are seen cheering for their daughter's achievement
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gashmeer Mahajani
OH! Gashmeer Mahajani reveals about his upcoming projects, says, "Was away from work as I was busy taking care of my mother after she collapsed"
Bade acche lagte hai
Throwback! Nostalgia hits while watching Ram confess his love to Priya for the first time in the 2011 show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai
Kundali Bhagya
Exciting! Kundali Bhagya’s Sana Sayyad expresses her excitement of shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday
Raghu Ram
What! Raghu Ram reveals about being tagged as a 'bully' due to his on-screen presence
Rohit Shetty
Wow! Check out the net worth and all the expensive possessions of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host, Rohit Shetty
Elvish Yadav
Wow! These YouTubers can be the potential Bigg Boss contestants in the upcoming season, take a look