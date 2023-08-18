Exclusive! “The thought does not cross our head at all”, Ravi Dubey on him and Sargun Mehta contemplating parenthood, and if they have thought about it! Read more!

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most known and beloved personalities in the entertainment world. Apart from being a great actor, he has also put on the hats of a producer and a host.

The shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug, and Matsaykand on OTT have been some of his most appreciated roles.

Sargun and Ravi have been married for a long time and the two have inspired many couple goals for the fans. Fans and followers of the two have been waiting to find out, if and when the two would step into parenthood.

TellyChakkar sat down with the actor extraordinaire to talk about this and he said, “We have not thought about it. We don’t think about it at all, for me and for her, we are important to each other and that’s about it. We are children to each other when we need to be and we are spouses to each other when we need to be and we are partners to each other when we need to be, so the thought does not cross our head at all, to be honest with you it does not seem like a priority, I don’t know if many people can say this, and I am saying this with all honesty that we don’t feel the absence of it, we have our two kids, our Moyo and Magic, so that’s about it and we are kids for each other”.

With his wife and superstar of the Punjabi Film Industry, Sargun Mehta, he founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2019 and co-produced several movies and shows.

From being a loved actor to a great host and an adored producer, Ravi has done a masterful job of creating a beautiful career.

He is also stepping into a new role very soon, with his new OTT show Lakhan Leela Bhargava, which will see him as a smart and witty lawyer. The show will premiere on Jio Cinema.

Are you excited to watch Ravi in a new avatar?

