Exclusive! There are layers to my character which are not explored yet: Pandya Store actor Megha Sharma

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience cannot have enough of the drama which the show presents. Currently, the serial is on a high point and Rohit Chandel as Dhaval is playing the leading role along with Priyanshi Yadav who enacts the character of Natasha.

Megha Sharma plays a pivotal role in shaping the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Megha opened up on her experience shooting for the show and her bonding with her BFF on the sets Priyanshi Yadav among others. (Also Read: Megha Sharma on being part of Pandiya store 2: I am getting a great response)

Megha said, “It is an amazing set and I have found a different zone with this production house. They are very kind and adjusting. I bond well with all my co-actors and we vibe well. There are times when you do not have dialogues and have to convey things through expressions but frankly speaking you would still want to be a part of the show because it feels like family. I am sure all the actors on the set feel the same. “

Talking about her co-actors, she averred, “Priyanshi Yadav and Abhishek Sharma are my BFF’s on the set of the show. There is a saying which goes like ‘don’t act, be organic’. I would like to say that Priyanshi is extremely young and at this age she is brilliant with her craft. It is incredible with the way she is taking the show forward. “

Shedding light on her character, Megha expressed, “I am looking for chances where I can explore more of Chhabili. She is very bubbly in nature and free spirited. I feel that there are layers to my character which are not explored yet and I would love to add variation to my role.” (Also Read: Celebrities share their dream roles!)

Well said Megha!