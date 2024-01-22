Exclusive! There are rare chances of creative differences given that we work with the visionary Siddharth Tewary: Sangeeta Odwani on shooting for Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI: Sangeeta Odwani has been a part of many interesting projects in the past such as Maa Saraswati Karmadhikari Shanidev, The Big Bull, Vintage boys on MX Player, Shubhmangal Mai Dangal on Hungama Play, Hari Mirch Laal Mirch, Ram Sita Ke Luv Kush, Devi Adiparashakti among others.

She is now a part of Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she expressed the detailing she wishes to add to her role, dealing with creative issues and her bond with her co-actors among other factors.

She said, “I don’t want to change anything in my character because Shurpanakha plays an important part in Ramayan, she was the main reason behind the War between Ram and Ravan.”

Talking about creative differences on the sets, Sangeeta averred, “While shooting in any show there will be some creative issues but it always depends how the team works and this team is awesome as our creator Siddharth Tewarysir already have a vision about each and every character and in this Ramayan show he has explained every character widely and showed the depth of every character and if you talk about our creative director Siddharth Tewary sir and our director Sumit Arora sir they discuss the scene before the shot and even they ask actors for there are opinions and they make it the best with their guidance so there are rare chances of creative differences.”

Speaking about her bond with the co-actors, he said, “My co-actors are very much supportive, like till now, my most of the scenes happened with my brother Ravan which is played by Nikitin Dheer, he is very supportive and he give suggestions and guidance wherever it is needed, and if we talk about Sujoy who is playing Ram is a very calm and composed person and with his aura, the environment is very positive.”

She further added, “The whole team is very close to me as when you continuously work with same and good people then it becomes a part of your family and cannot choose a single person from whole family.”

Way to go Sangeeta!