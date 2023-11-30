Exclusive! There is a good balance of camaraderie and professionalism on the sets of Pandya Store: Ananya Khare

Ananya spoke about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with her co-actors and the leading cast of the show, Rohit and Priyanshi.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 15:10
Ananya

MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one show which has been adored by the fans ever since its inception.

The show which stars Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles currently witnesses a high voltage drama in the show. While the story was all about the Pandyas, the leap has now introduced a new family – Makwanas.

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Aww! Dhaval promises to always stand by Natasha

Ananya Khare is a talented actress and she is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with her co-actors and the leading cast of the show, Rohit and Priyanshi.

She said, “I am having a great time shooting for the show. Every team be it the creative, production or the cast, everyone is extremely hardworking. I have worked with the channel earlier and I have a good association with them.”

Speaking about her bond with her co-actor Kruttika Desai, Ananya shared, “I have respect for all the actors and I treat all the actors equally. I am not indifferent towards actors. Be it new or veteran, I treat all my co-workers with respect and I try to give my best of the scenes with each one.”

We asked Ananya how she finds Rohit and Priyanshi as actors.

Ananya stated, “Rohit is great! He is like a jack in the box and his energy on the set is contagious. He is also very passionate and takes his work very seriously. Priyanshi on the other hand is very sweet. We all call her by her character name Natasha only. She has just started but has a lot of potential. She is a quick learner. “

She added, “The entire cast is very warm and friendly. We are often making reels or sharing jokes. There is a good balance of camaraderie and professionalism.”

(Also Read:Exclusive! I want to take up negative and comedy roles which will challenge me and help me push my boundaries as an actor: Pandya Store actor Mohit Parmar

Way to go Ananya!

Star Plus Ananya Pandey Kruttika Desai Priyanshi Yadav Rohit Chandel Pandya Store TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 15:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I am a workaholic and I have offers pouring in, will make a comeback soon: Sneha Wagh on exiting Neerja
MUMBAI : Neerja – ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show stars Rajveer...
OMG! Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar's clash for the FIRST time; Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 face off with Kartik Aaryan’s untitled next
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan made the announcement that he had signed on to feature film director Karan Johar's next project...
Surprising! Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's film to get delayed and commence shoot only in 2025?
MUMBAI: Certainly, Aditya Chopra's experience with the Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 didn't go as planned. Although the...
Box office! Farrey falls continues to fall flat, Whereas Tiger 3 closes at lowest figure ever, have a look at the collections of these movies
MUMBAI : We have seen a decent run for the movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kair and Emraan Hashmi, the...
Astounding! Animal: The filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Bobby Deol's character mute in the film? Here’s the truth!
MUMBAI : Following the release of the interesting teaser, people are highly enthused about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's...
Exclusive! There is a good balance of camaraderie and professionalism on the sets of Pandya Store: Ananya Khare
MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one show which has been adored by the fans ever since its inception.The show which stars Rohit...
Recent Stories
Karan
OMG! Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar's clash for the FIRST time; Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 face off with Kartik Aaryan’s untitled next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sneha Wagh
Exclusive! I am a workaholic and I have offers pouring in, will make a comeback soon: Sneha Wagh on exiting Neerja
Rupali
Exclusive! I am smitten with Rupali Ganguly’s grace and charm, would love to work with her once in a lifetime: Pandya Store actress Piyali Munsi
Sneha Wagh
Cast of Neerja bids farewell to Sneha Wagh; says 'Will miss Neerja calling out to her mother every moment'
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma slams airline for delayed flight and lies; Says ‘People are suffering bcoz of…’
Boss Season
Boss Season 17: Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Bhavika Sharma
Woah! Bhavika Sharma shares a BTS clip from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set leaving her fans surprised with her charisma