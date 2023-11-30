Exclusive! There is a good balance of camaraderie and professionalism on the sets of Pandya Store: Ananya Khare

MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one show which has been adored by the fans ever since its inception.

The show which stars Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles currently witnesses a high voltage drama in the show. While the story was all about the Pandyas, the leap has now introduced a new family – Makwanas.

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Aww! Dhaval promises to always stand by Natasha

Ananya Khare is a talented actress and she is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with her co-actors and the leading cast of the show, Rohit and Priyanshi.

She said, “I am having a great time shooting for the show. Every team be it the creative, production or the cast, everyone is extremely hardworking. I have worked with the channel earlier and I have a good association with them.”

Speaking about her bond with her co-actor Kruttika Desai, Ananya shared, “I have respect for all the actors and I treat all the actors equally. I am not indifferent towards actors. Be it new or veteran, I treat all my co-workers with respect and I try to give my best of the scenes with each one.”

We asked Ananya how she finds Rohit and Priyanshi as actors.

Ananya stated, “Rohit is great! He is like a jack in the box and his energy on the set is contagious. He is also very passionate and takes his work very seriously. Priyanshi on the other hand is very sweet. We all call her by her character name Natasha only. She has just started but has a lot of potential. She is a quick learner. “

She added, “The entire cast is very warm and friendly. We are often making reels or sharing jokes. There is a good balance of camaraderie and professionalism.”

(Also Read:Exclusive! I want to take up negative and comedy roles which will challenge me and help me push my boundaries as an actor: Pandya Store actor Mohit Parmar

Way to go Ananya!