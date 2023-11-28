Exclusive! I want to take up negative and comedy roles which will challenge me and help me push my boundaries as an actor: Pandya Store actor Mohit Parmar

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has been one of the most loved shows on television ever since its inception. The Star Plus show took a leap and introduced a new set of actors who are carrying forward the story beautifully.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mohit Parmar, who played the role of Krish Pandya in the show and he exclusively spoke to us about how this show is his claim to fame and his views on the new storyline and actors carrying forward the narrative. (Also Read: Pandya Store’s Krish is left THOROUGHLY shocked by This Demand of Shweta, check out Mohit Parmar and Ankita Bahuguna's fun banter)

Mohit shared, “Well I have done projects prior to Pandya Store but this show is my claim to fame. I have not even done commercials on television prior to Pandya Store. This was my television debut and when I took this up, I was initially scared and hoped that the show would get a good response but people loved the show and we received a phenomenal response. My character gained so much fame that people started calling me Krish wherever I went. I think this fame is something which motivates an actor to do better work.

Infact, people in Himachal Pradesh are also proud of me that coming from a small town to Mumbai and making a name for myself is something which is commendable. I have only gratitude for this show.”

We asked Mohit about having reunions with the former cast.

Mohit expressed, “Though we post pictures frequently, we meet more than that. We are also connected on calls. I met them as co-actors and now they are like family. Earlier I wondered if we would stay in touch after the show but we really are and I am really happy.”

TellyChakkar questioned if he follows the show, Mohit averred, “I have been following the show whenever I get time. I loved Kruttika Desai and Ananya Khare’s earlier show Mere Angne Mein in the past and I watch the show because I love their performance. Also, with the new cast, I find the show interesting.”

When asked about the kind of roles he wants to pursue in future, Mohit mentioned, “I want to see myself doing negative or comedy roles. I have an innocent face so it will be a challenge for me to pull off negative characters so that will be interesting and I would like to experiment with comedy also because it is not easy to make people laugh.” (Also Read: Pandya Store’s Gombi and Krish aka Kinshuk Mahajan and Mohit Parmar get together for This challenge)

Well said Mohit!