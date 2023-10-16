Exclusive! There is nothing like YouTubers v/s celebrities, it is a propaganda created: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhoble

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 00:05
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular contestants, YouTubers and celebrities from various fields coming together to compete for the coveted trophy.

One of the contestants is Anurag Dhoble who is an active YouTuber. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed his excitement to be a part of the show among many other things. (Also Read: Actor Kanwar Dhillon puts an end to rumours of him being part of Bigg Boss 17, assures fans by saying “I'll definitely do the show in the near future”)

Anurag shared, “I am really excited to be a part of the show. It is not about this season but from childhood I wanted to be on television. I have not planned a strategy, since I am a vlogger, people already know how I behave and things about me. I am going to be myself on the show and I think people would like tho watch that side about me.”

Talking about whether he has anger issues, Anurag said, “I belong from the mountains and we like to live peacefully. I am not a hot headed person but yes, if provoked or instigated, there will be consequences. Whenever there is a fight or when a person is angry, one cannot take the right decision so I will first see what the situation is exactly and then respond. Every problem has a solution.”

We also asked him how he will deal with food shortage. Anurag averred, “I belong from a very middle class family where we have lived in crisis too. A person belonging to such strata would know what it means to sacrifice your own wish for someone else’s happiness or for that matter even sustainability.”

As a parting note, Anurag shed light on the trend of  YouTubers v/s celebrities. (Also Read:Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed to participate in the show)

Anurag elaborated, “It has never been about YouTubers v/s celebrities. This is a propaganda created. Both have worked hard to reach their respective careers and YouTubers have started taking small steps towards the entertainment industry. There are a lot of things which we can learn from each other. Nobody is perfect and I am open to learn and if given a chance, I shall also contribute. It is never YouTubers v/s celebrities.”

