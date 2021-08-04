EXCLUSIVE! There is a sense of acceptance on the sets of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya: Mridula Oberoi

MUMBAI: Mridula Oberoi has recently entered Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

In an exclusive chat with Mridula, we spoke exclusively at length about her experience shooting for the show. Mridula shared, “It’s the energy and the vibe of the show. It is very positive, very beautiful and there is sense of acceptance, so beautiful. The actors are very down to earth. The whole crew infact Krishna (Kaul), Mughda (Chapekar), Pooja (Banerjee) is so down to earth, so humble and so beautiful.

The character is something which in real life I am not so peppy, I am very cool and calm person and this was a challenge for me and the character in this show has many shades. She gets life in her own little things, so there’s a spice in the character and in my personal life I am very slow and boring human so I love to play this role. This character has all the shades including all the bubbliness and cuteness and no matter how compose and calm you are in real life and I was something really which made me get into it.”

Well said Mridula!

