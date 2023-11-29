Exclusive! There is so much to perform and there is a justification for every action that takes place: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store

Ankur is an integral part of the show and he exclusively spoke to TellyChakkar about his experience shooting for the show, his bond with his co-actors and the X-factor that he loves about his role.
Ankur

MUMBAI :  Ankur Nayyar needs no introduction.

The actor has been seen in various shows the most popular ones being Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kashmeer and Jeet. Currently, Ankuur is a part of Star Plus show Pandya Store and the audience cannot have enough of the drama which revolves around a series of dramatic events between the Pandyas and the Makwanas.

(Also Read: Exclusive! The season 1 of Pandya Store was a hit and now it is our responsibility to take it ahead: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store

Ankur shared, “I am really enjoying playing this character. There is so much to perform and there is a justification for every action that takes place. There is a different relationship each character shares with the other and everything is underlined very well. Even when I took up this role, a detailed narration was given to us about the role and the characteristics.”

When asked about his relationship with Rohit Chandela and Priyanshi Yadav, Ankur explained, “I have worked with Rohit before and Priyanshi too is very talented and hardworking. Their energies on the set are fabulous.”

Speaking about his character, Ankur mentioned, “My character has an attitude and the way he manages things is such that he has everything under his control. He knows how to react in situations and knows his way out. For him, love and sacrifice for his family is everything. He works hard so he can enjoy all what he fancies.”

“The best part about this show is that the makers have portrayed a family which does not hold grudge against one another. They may be angry and at loggerheads but the next moment they forgive, forget and move on because there is more love and respect for each other.”

(Also Read: Ankur Nayyar: This is the time to make ourselves strong

Way to go Ankur! 

 
 

Ankur Nayyar Star Plus Pandya Store
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

