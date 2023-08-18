Exclusive! “These two and half months of my life, I have really enjoyed being in the middle of all these good performers”, Supriya Shukla on her new OTT show, shooting for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 at the same time and more

Supriya was seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, playing the role of Shalini Kapoor, Ram's mother on the show.
Supriya Shukla

MUMBAI: Supriya Shukla is one of the most beloved actors who has left her mark in people’s minds with her portrayal in shows like Tere Liye, Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, Sanskar, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and more.

Supriya was seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, playing the role of Shalini Kapoor, Ram’s mother on the show. 

Since the limited season wrapped up, we got in touch with Supriya Shukla to talk about her experience shooting for the show, her upcoming Amazon Mini-series with Karan Wahi and Maanvi and more.

Talking about her upcoming series and her experience of working with people she knew, she said, “It’s a very interesting cast and I’ve known some of them for a long time now. Maanvi is best friends with Sriti and Sriti is very close to me. So, I have met Maanvi multiple times. She is a Kashmiri and so am I. Many a times people had said to me, why don’t they cast you as her mother. And I was always like, I’ll do it anytime. So, this was such a pleasant feeling when they told me who I was working with. I was very happy that I already knew her. That is a different thing that I didn't know Nakuul. But when I did the first scene, I was like okay. With Maanvi, I was already comfortable with as a person, so it becomes a little easy to do the scenes. Even Bhavya, who is playing my younger daughter, is so brillant and Amit Ji (Singh Thakur) is brilliant. I have worked with him before as well. Grusha is someone I have known for a very long time. I have worked with her father when I was in class 9th in Delhi. She was used to call me didi, and continues to do that. So, it was so nice to get to work with these people. Everybody is so good. Working with them was such a memorable experience. These two and a half months of my life, I have really enjoyed, being in the middle of all these good performers.”

She further said, “Even our director Simar is from Delhi. So we are all Delhi wallahs. It was just such great fun and has a very homey Delhi vibe. Cut to the essence in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 was different, very poised, so sweet. I really got to play two sides and I had taken quite a break, so all of my expectations were up only. And if something subpar comes my way, I feel like I should wait for something greater to come in.”

On roles that she would like to play, she said, “I don’t have any reservations as such, the platform has never been a barrier. I love to do TV because I have always ben given good roles to play. It has given me so much variety that I miss in cinema sometimes. It has happened that because of TV, I have gotten good roles in cinema”.

Supriya Shukla will next be seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Half-Love Half Arranged. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

