Exclusive! “They are our hero and heroine, so there have to be some tears and drama in their love story”, Kamya Punjabi on the upcoming track and Didun’s pivotal twist in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan

MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strives against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping premise, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented Vibha Chibber.

Didun’s character is pivotal to the show and to the relationship of Abeer and Neerja, and Neerja’s personal life and struggle.

Kamya Punjabi is fierce and magnetic in the role of Didun, she channels her stern character with strength for sure.

On the latest track and what we can expect from the show, she said, “Didun just reaches everywhere and wherever she is, drama is sure to follow, it becomes a spectacle. So, certain things are going to happen where, because of Didun’s deal, it is going to end and she wants to drag Neerja back to Sonagachi. We are actually shooting the promo for it, because some really exciting things are going to happen, specifically in terms of Abeer and Neerja’s separation. As usual, Didun is involved. I can’t really reveal what drifts them apart, but I will say that they are our hero and heroine, so there have to be some tears, and some drama in their love story. And unless they suffer, or cry, the audience ill not feel the impact. So, there are some tribulations and difficulties that make the heart grow fonder and strengthen their love, which is where our TV love stories triumph. Even I don't know what happens next. Things can change overnight, depending on what the audiences like or dislike, because of which very thoughtful consideration is given to the story so that the audiences are hooked to the show”.

In the show, we will see that Abeer has gotten his memory back but he does not remember anything about Neerja. This will invoke the separation of the two and a twist will ensue.

