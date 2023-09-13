Exclusive “They wanted to change the whole cast and asked if I wanted to play the role of the grown-up Ekam”, Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam of Udaariyaan on the show taking a leap, working with Dreamiyata and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions, it has been a fan favorite for a long time.

The show has been very influential in introducing new talent to the show. The second generation leap-focused starred Twinkle Arora in a very pivotal role opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Hitesh Bharadwaj is a popular actor, anchor, RJ and poet and he has played very multi-faceted roles in shows like Ravi in Agar Tum Saath Ho, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan in Choti Sarrdaarni, Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and EkamRandhawa in Udaariyaan.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor to talk about the show, his exit post the leap and more.

Talking about the show, he said, “I got the information from the makers themselves. They spoke very honestly that they were thinking about this and the show is going to take a leap. They wanted to change the whole cast and they asked that if I wanted to play the role of the grown-up Ekam. I said no, and so did Twinkle. When you think that the story has now ended, or when you feel that these characters have nothing else to offer in the story, they come up with some new ideas to use them. Even now, I will be very honest that working with Dreamiyata as a production house is all about enhancing your creative approach to another scale. There were so many scenes that we would sit and discuss. Whatever little I have worked with Uttam Sir, I have learned that script is a format. You can keep that aside, read your dialogue, but how do you prepare the scene is also important”.

She further said, “I have never seen a more prepared director ever, and personally I use music. I keep my music ready, whenever I am going in for any mock shoots, or for scenes. I have a certain kind of music playing. When I reached the first day on set, I saw that Uttam sir was playing songs. He is one of those directors who infuses the music with acting, and I have a similar process. He preps from home, he comes to the set listening to the song that today I have to do this scene with this particular actor and on this music. So, when you see this kind of an approach from the director, it involves craft. So, on the whole set, there is an environment of creating craft, of working earnestly. So, I would love to play something else, some other role with Dreamiyata for sure”.

The show Udaariyaaan took another generation leap with Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen and Anuraj Chahal taking up the roles as the leads.

