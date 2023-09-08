EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Arora on Udaariyaan taking a leap: We weren't given an official notice, we came to know about it just 10 days prior

Twinkle Arora who played the role of Nehmat in Colors' show Udaairyaan talks about the leap in the show, her journey and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 14:44
Twinkle Arora

MUMBAI: Twinkle Arora played the role of Nehmat in Colors' show Udaariyaan.

The actress was paired opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam in the popular drama series. 

Well, after starring as the lead for almost a year, Udaariyaan has once again witnessed a generation leap. 

Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat are seen playing the lead characters. 

As the show's journey has now ended for Twinkle, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke about the same. 

When asked if she has got emotional as she has bid adieu to Nehmat's character, Twinkle said, ''Yes, I do feel emotional because it was a long journey for me. When it hits you, there are mixed overwhelming emotions. This had become my lifestyle. An actor gets connected to the character and the workspace. When you have to take a step back, it definitely hits you. When you love your work, it hits you more. I think was a good journey and I will look for something else.''

Talking about how Udaariyaan changed life, ''It changed a lot as it was my first show. I started from scratch. It gave me recognition. As an artist, I have groomed as an actor.''

When asked what her reaction was when she came to know that her track is ending, ''Honestly, nobody gave us an official notice. We got to know about it through the story and as we were shooting. It was obvious for us to know that the show will be taking a leap. I got the official notice while I was talking to our main creative. They told me that the leap will happen within 10 days.''

Will you miss Nehmat aka Twinkle in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Colors tv Udaariyaan Nehmat Ekam Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Hitesh Bharadwaj Sonakshi Batra Instagram TellyChakkar
