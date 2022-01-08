EXCLUSIVE! Tina Philip and Rana Rajput to feature in Zee Music's next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Zee Entertainment had originally ventured into music distribution with Zee Records. Its first movie was Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Later Zee Records Home Video was established. During the launch of the company in 2014, Punit Goenka, CEO and Managing Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the parent company of Zee Music Company said- " the music industry is a large playing field and there is scope to explore the opportunity in this market. Technology has also emerged as a key transformer of the music industry and digital revenues are driving growth in the market. Since we are a content company, it is essential to own intellectual property as content is the king.

Now the breaking news is that Tina Philip and Rana Rajput are to be seen together in a music video under the banner of Zee Music. Tina is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Riya. We cannot wait to see this upcoming music video.

