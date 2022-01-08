EXCLUSIVE! Tina Philip and Rana Rajput to feature in Zee Music's next

Technology has also emerged as a key transformer of the music industry and digital revenues are driving growth in the market. Since we are a content company, it is essential to own intellectual property as content is the king.
 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 19:27
MUMBAI:

Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara fame Gaurav Bajpai returns to TV, bags Star Bharat's next!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee Entertainment had originally ventured into music distribution with Zee Records. Its first movie was Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Later Zee Records Home Video was established. During the launch of the company in 2014, Punit Goenka, CEO and Managing Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the parent company of Zee Music Company said- " the music industry is a large playing field and there is scope to explore the opportunity in this market. Technology has also emerged as a key transformer of the music industry and digital revenues are driving growth in the market. Since we are a content company, it is essential to own intellectual property as content is the king.

Now the breaking news is that Tina Philip and Rana Rajput are to be seen together in a music video under the banner of Zee Music. Tina is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Riya. We cannot wait to see this upcoming music video.

Pakhi taught me how today's generation behaves' Muskan Bamne on her journey in Anupamaa, her reaction on her character and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Tina Philip Rana Rajput Zee records ZEE Entertainment Zee Music Zee TV Zee Networks
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 19:27

