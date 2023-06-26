Exclusive! Titli fame Child Artist Shivaan Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

Also read - Parvati Sehgal Bags Shemaroo Umang’s New Show Gauna: Ek Pratha

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show produced by Inspire Films.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Child Artist Shivaan Sharma has been roped in for the Shemaroo Umang show, Gauna- Ek Pratha.

Shivaan has been a part of shows like Baazi Ishq Ki on Dangal and is currently a part of the Star Plus Show, ‘Titli’.

'Udariyaan' fame Rohit Purohit and Krutika Desai of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame have been roped in to play main leads in Shemaroo Umang’s new show Gauna: Ek Pratha. The project is helmed by Yash Patnaik under his banner Inspire Films.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'Na Umra Seema Ho' child actor Neil Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's 'Dharmputra Nandini'