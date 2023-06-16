EXCLUSIVE! 'Na Umra Seema Ho' child actor Neil Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's 'Dharmputra Nandini'

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of shows are witnessing many entries and exits.

Also Read-Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli as a negative lead

Nazara TV has a lot of amazing shows entertaining the viewers.

Apart from the existing shows, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

It is coming up with a new show titled 'Dharmputra Nandini'. The show will be produced by actress Dipika Chikhlia.

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Neil Sharma is roped in for a pivotal role.

Neil will be seen playing the role of Lallu.

He is previously known for his role in Star Bharat’s popular show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'.

The show will also star Shagun Singh in a pivotal role.

The show is bankrolled by DCT Productions.

How excited are you for 'Dharmputra Nandini'? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Also Read-Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!