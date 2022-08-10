Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows that are all set to introduce new shows.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show produced by Dipika Chikhlia.

As per sources, Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show Dharamputra Nandini’.

Dharamputra Nandini is the tentative title for the show.

Shagun is a multi-talented young rising star, who started her career as a contestant on the hit dance show for Sony TV Super Dancer. She was a very popular contestant and then went on to be a part of Balveer Returns as well, and after that played the lead role in the show Mast Mauli by Penninsula Pictures.

The show Dharamputra Nandini will air on Nazara channel, and is produced by DCT Productions.

Other details about the show are not yet but we will be sure to update.

