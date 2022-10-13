Exclusive! “In today’s time when nobody is reading books, Reha has actually written one and that was a big surprise” Romiit Raaj on his 10 year old daughter turning into a writer

MUMBAI: Romiit is well-known for his performances in shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Adaalat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Haatim, Maayka among others.

The actor has delivered applaud-worthy performances in all his shows so far.

Recently, Romiit Raaj’s daughter, Reha Prasher, has turned into a writer at the age of 10. It is surprising but true, that she has written a fun and beautiful fiction novel named, ‘Allen Vs Ron”.

Talking about the book, it’s a story of two middle section school boys and the many things happening in their lives. The plot is suitable for readers of 8 years and above. The book is available on Amazon starting today.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the book, his reaction and much more.

What was your first reaction when you came to know that she has such a talent?

We were proud of it and we were encouraging her. We felt that one has to be very sincere with their efforts so we wanted that when she starts writing the book, she should sincerely complete writing the book. As parents, we had nothing to do with the book. She did everything by herself and enjoyed every bit of it. The fun fact here is that the first draft itself was the final draft that went for publishing because the publishers saw nothing that they felt was supposed to be edited out. Her second book is also on the way and will be out by next year, hopefully. She’s got a very good idea in her mind.

How did you motivate your daughter? Or what motivated her to write this book at such an age?

She got motivated by herself. She wanted to write her book when she read “Wimpy Kids” and “Dork Diaries”. She said I’m going to write my own book. She also read the making of the “Wimpy Kids”, the book and the movie. That’s when she felt like writing a book and making her own characters.

How was it the first time when your friends and relatives came to know about this? How was their reaction?

They were all jumping with joy. Everyone was very proud and excited. They all said that they’ll be there during the launch of the book. They were very amazed because in today’s time when no one has the time to read books, Reha has actually written one and that was a big surprise.

Talking about some fun facts behind Reha’s book, Romiit also said that Reha considers herself to be a pre-teen. She is just 10 but had actually started writing the book when she was 9. It all started during the lockdown. The amazing fact about the book is that Reha herself has designed the book cover and all the illustrations inside, including a comic strip (which was done when she was 7 or 8).

Romiit also mentions that she was inspired by Jeff Kinney and Rachel Renee Russel who are her favourite authors. As a matter of fact, Jeff Kinney has also acknowledged Reha’s book on Twitter. It’s worth knowing that Reha had just got a project from her school and she just started writing it. She enjoyed writing so much that she continued doing it and she wanted to create her own world with her own characters.

Well it is surprising how even a 10 year old can create such a wonder, what do you think about Reha?

