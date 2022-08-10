Exclusive! “Toshu and I share a great bond off-screen, so to shoot the paralytic attack was tough as we all felt the pain; everyone had mood swings as all are such natural actors” - Sagar Parekh

Sagar Parekh essays the role of Samar in the show Anupamaa and he is one of the most loved actors on the show. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him his views on social media and what he thinks about the film industry not doing well at the box office.
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The supporting cast is the USP of the serial as every actor aces his performance in the show.

Sagar Parekh entered the show mid-way as Samar and from day one, he convinced the audience that he was Samar and made a place in their hearts.

Today, he is a household name and he has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar, got in touch with the actor and asked him his views on social media and what he thinks about the film industry not doing well at the box office.

The track of Toshu getting a paralytic attack must have been a tough to shoot, how did you and the team shoot for that scene and how do you switch on and off from being a good brother and son?

To be honest, Toshu and I have become really good friends in real life, so it was emotional to watch. The actors are so professional and natural that while doing the scene, you actually feel the emotions. Whenever such scenes happen of him getting the paralytic attack, we actually felt depressed. It was so evident that everyone had mood swings. It was really bad.

So, it comes naturally. The script writing is so good and it describes everything. The best part of the show is that they concentrate on the small things and all the characters, not just Anupama. Toshu and Samar don’t get along when things are not right, but when there is a downfall, the brothers are always there for each other and it comes naturally.

Social media is a very important part of an actor’s life where you’ll get so much love. But at the same time, trolls follow you. How do you deal with it and how do you see social media as a tool?

It depends on the priorities you give to the platform in terms of the emotional cycle that goes into your life. I don’t pay heed to what people say. Even if they praise me, I am okay with it, I don’t allow it to enter my head. You shouldn’t take anything seriously as its social media. It just takes a few seconds to write something negative, but it keeps affecting you for a long time. For me, it is a platform to get more exposure and interact with fans. 

As an actor what are your views on Hindi cinema not doing well at the Box Office? What could be the reason as an actor? What are your views for the downfall?

We are in an era where conformity is the first priority. Mobile phones are helping us save time during our heavy schedules. There wasn't any social awareness in the last five years. In the time of OTT, movies on the platforms just after 3 weeks of getting released in theatres, and people are willing to wait till then. Something needs to be done to make audience focus back on big screens, whatever it takes. 

