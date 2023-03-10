Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan.

She is also associated with the Punjabi and Haryanvi music industries and featured in many music videos as a model.

Today she is a household name and she has a good fan following.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora to participate in the show

TellyChakkar got in touch with Twinkle and asked her what are her views on YouTubers and actors and revealed if she is doing Bigg Boss Season 17.

What is your view about actors Vs YouTubers on these reality shows as this has become a debate on social media?

Before I put my point forward let me be clear that I haven't followed any season in the past so whatever I say it's on the question. I think the audience is not a fool, yes the audience love you if you are in your limits they will forgive you. But having a fan following before is always a positive point. You have a fan following who love you unconditionally and then when you enter Bigg Boss they get to see another personality audience and they can switch. So I think it's the balance of both how you perform and the audience's love.

One can't see you are a newcomer and you don't have a fan following then it's very difficult to survive but then if you have a fan following and you don't perform well then also you are in danger so I feel it's the balance of both.

There have been reports that you might be entering Bigg Boss 17. Is there any truth to it?

I think you will know when the contestants are announced and the fans would come to know if I am participating or not and I should not talk about it.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Twinkle in the reality show as they would get to see a new avatar of the actress.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Arora on Udaariyaan taking a leap: We weren't given an official notice, we came to know about it just 10 days prior