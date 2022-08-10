Exclusive! Udaariyaan, Agnisakshi, and more shows to air 7 days a week but from this date! Details Inside!

MUMBAI :The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and offscreen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air this year and many went off the air too. Some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. And a lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year, and with that, a few new actors made their television debut.

Colors is one of the fan-favorite channels that airs some of the biggest shows. The concept of daily soaps running for 7 days a week is not absolutely new but it is one that Colors has not always adapted.

Some very big shows of Colors are going to start broadcasting for 7 days all week after Bigg Boss goes off-air. These shows are:

Sasural Simar Ka 2

Udaariyaan

Saavi Ki Savaari

Parineeti

Agnisakshi

Colors TV is also all set to release new shows like Ishq Mein Ghayal starring Karan Kundra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh, Junooniyatt starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, Neha Rana, and Molkki 2 and a reality show as well.

While rumors are swirling that a Bigg Boss OTT 2 might go on-air on Voot Soon.

