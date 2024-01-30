Exclusive! Udaariyaann is a well made show which has been going on for three years now and it is setting a legacy: Aditi Bhagat

MUMBAI: Udaariyaann on Colors is one of the most popular shows on the channel.

The show initially started with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in the leading roles and later witnessed Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The current season has an on-going drama which is extremely high on drama. (Also Read: Wow! Udaariyaan actors Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat aka Armaan and Aasma’s wedding look revealed, check it out)

Aditi Bhagat plays a pivotal role in the show as Aasma Gill. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Aditi shared her experience shooting for the show, her bonding with her co-actors and what she likes most about her character.

Aditi shared, “I have had a good experience shooting for the show. It is a well made show which has been going on for three years now and it is setting a legacy.”

When asked about actors having shot to immense fame due to this show and then following a pattern of participating in Bigg Boss, Aditi mentioned, “Well I believe that people have put in a lot of hardwork to be where they are today and getting another offer is a perk of being a part of the show.”

Shedding light about her role, Aditi mentioned, “What I like most about Aasma is that she is brave and she is today’s girl. Aasma is opinionated and does not shy away from sharing what she feels is the truth. I am the same in real life.”

Sharing about her bond with co-actors, Aditi stated, “Karan Sharma is a sweet person. He is senior and has a fun vibe. He keeps guiding us too when needed. I bond more with Anuraj Chahal. We have our share of pranks and sharing of lunches on the sets.” (Also Read: Exclusive! “She has been on set and been very helpful in understanding everything because you don’t want to disappoint people who have put their faith in you”, Aditi Bhagat aka Asma of Udaariyaan opens up on working with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, bond)

Well said Aditi!