EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on her character Putna in Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, shares her experience with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Neha Sargam and Rahul Sharma in the lead roles who play Yashoda and Nand in the show.

Child actor Aarya Bhadra is seen as little Krishna.

Apart from Neha, Rahul and Aarya, the show has many other important characters.

Actress Udeshna Borah is one of them who is portraying the role of Putna in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Udeshna who spoke about the show and her character.

Tell us about your pre-preparation for Putna's role before you kickstarted the shoot?

Yes, I’m a student of Roshan and Rohit sir from Roshan Taneja school of acting. I have learned so much from them and begin my journey as an actor through their guidance. I’ll be forever grateful to them. The creative team has put in a lot of hard work to give this show the authentic feel it deserves.

How has been your experience working with the star cast so far?

It was great. We had a good time together on the set and between the shots as well. Neha di is an amazing person and I would love to work with her again. As a newbie, it can be a little overwhelming at times during shoot but it was kind of her to make me feel so comfortable all the while.

Are you able to relate to any qualities of your character?

Not at all. The character Putna is in itself so vengeful. I believe in harmony and peace.

Well said, Udeshna!

