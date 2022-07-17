EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on her character Putna in Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, shares her experience with the star cast and much more

Udeshna Borah is brilliantly portraying the role of Putna in Sony TV's show Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala. The actress is being loved for her performance. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 03:30
Udeshna Borah

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala recently hit the small screens. 

The show stars Neha Sargam and Rahul Sharma in the lead roles who play Yashoda and Nand in the show. 

Child actor Aarya Bhadra is seen as little Krishna. 

Apart from Neha, Rahul and Aarya, the show has many other important characters. 

Actress Udeshna Borah is one of them who is portraying the role of Putna in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Udeshna who spoke about the show and her character. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Sargam has been confirmed for Sony Tv's Baal Krishna

Tell us about your pre-preparation for Putna's role before you kickstarted the shoot?

Yes, I’m a student of Roshan and Rohit sir from Roshan Taneja school of acting. I have learned so much from them and begin my journey as an actor through their guidance. I’ll be forever grateful to them. The creative team has put in a lot of hard work to give this show the authentic feel it deserves.

How has been your experience working with the star cast so far?

It was great. We had a good time together on the set and between the shots as well. Neha di is an amazing person and I would love to work with her again. As a newbie, it can be a little overwhelming at times during shoot but it was kind of her to make me feel so comfortable all the while.

Are you able to relate to any qualities of your character?

Not at all. The character Putna is in itself so vengeful. I believe in harmony and peace.

Well said, Udeshna!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.  

ALSO READ: OMG! TV actress Neha Sargam doesn’t look the same any more

Punar Vivah Chand Chupa Badal Mein Mahabharat Doli Armaanon Ki Parmavatar Shri Krishna Naya Mahisagar Ramayan Savdhaan India Yeh Hai Aashiqui Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir Neha Sargam Sony TV Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala samar ali Yogesh Jadhav hemant bharati Manu Malik Bhaavya Khatri
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I can say my role is a bit relatable to Supriya Pathak’s role of Dhankorbaa in Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI : The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
EXCLUSIVE! Udeshna Borah opens up on her character Putna in Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, shares her experience with the star cast and much more
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala recently hit the small screens. The show stars Neha Sargam and Rahul...
IMPRESSIVE! Anupamaa's Adhik took a short break to meet this Swaran Ghar actor in Chandigarh, Deets inside
MUMBAI : Adhik Mehta debuted with ‘Bepannah Pyaar’ as Nakul Devraj Malhotra opposite Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit, Ishita...
Spy Bahu: Ooh La La! Sejal and Yohan to share romantic moments in rain, Sejal wants to reveal her truth
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Love blooms between Suman from Pandya Store and Yuvan’s dadu from Banni Chow
MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to break the TRP records with its most unique and start-studded entertainment-based show ‘...
Awesome! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi’s sweet gesture with his fans will melt your heart
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Recent Stories
disa
Disha Patani's prettiness in her pink dress is just the next level of cuteness
Latest Video