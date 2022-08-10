Exclusive! Ulka Gupta breaks her silence on the Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul’s tiff, says “The only thing that I know is that they both were good friends, I don’t want to comment anything”

Ulka is a well-known actor of television and has a massive fan following. Recently, Fahmaan's interview went viral and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her if she had anything to say.
ulka gupta

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is a well-known actress in the television industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

The actress started her career as a child artist and rose to fame with her performance in the serial Jhansi Ki Rani, where she essayed the role of the junior warrior.

Recently, she was seen in the serial Banni Chow Home Delivery, where she essayed the role of "Banni''. The audience appreciated her acting chops and she became a household name.

Yesterday, Fahmaan Khan in an interview revealed what went wrong between Sumbul and him and how she has been brainwashed to not be friends with him anymore. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ulka and asked her what she had to say about the fallout. The actress replied, “I really don’t know what to say as I haven’t watched the video. The only thing I know as that there were good friends and Fahmaan is good friend of mine too. I wouldn’t like to comment anything on it."

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul’s friendship was loved by the audience and fans are left heartbroken due to the fallout.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Sumbul’s reply to this fiasco.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

