Exclusive! Ulka Gupta confirms about being offered the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and reveals which reality show she would love to be a part of

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is a well known actress in the television industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

The actress started her career as a child artist and then rose to fame with her performance in the serial, Jhansi Ki Rani where she essayed the role of the junior warrior.

Recently, she was seen in the serial Banni Chow Home Delivery, where she essayed the role of "Banni''. The audience appreciated her acting chops and she became a household name.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Ulka spoke about doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

The actress confirmed that she was offered "Khatron Ke Khiladi'', but things didn't work out. Hence, ashe couldn't be part of the show, but in future, she would definitely consider it.

She also said that she is open to be a part of any reality show and she is most interested in a dance reality show as she loves dancing.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress will be apt for the reality show and fans would be excited to watch her.

