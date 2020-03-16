EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta REVEALS who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a relationship with; Deets Inside

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 08:15
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta REVEALS who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a relationship with; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: WOW! Banni Chow Home Delivery's Banni leaves this co-star smitten by her charm, Check out

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more. 

While Imlie has been on the top stalls, fans are in Awe of Aryan and Imlie's chemistry, recently Arjun had asked this question to the duo if they were dating while Fahmaan had clarified they aren't. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka, we asked her about her bond with Sumbul and she revealed: 

She is a sweetheart, we met at the integration episode and we clicked. We bonded the moment we met and Sumbul is very supportive, we are quite a similar kind of personality. The next we met at Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and we didn't need anyone, as we were enjoying ourselves. We keep visiting each other set, surprise each other, it feels like we are in a relationship. If we want to open our hearts out, we have each other. Sumbul and I are in a cute relationship. 

Well, what do you think about this aww-dorable bond? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Banni exposes Viraj; Dadusa breaks Niyati and Yuvan's engagement in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Priyank Tatariya Alpesh Dixit Shefali Singh Pashva Nanda Shashi Sumeet Banni Chow Home Delivery Sumbul Touqeer Khan Fahmaan Khan Imlie starplus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Sad! Vanraj expresses his vulnerabilities with Kavya, talks about a man’s responsibilities
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta REVEALS who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a relationship with; Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Arjun traps Preeta with a fake extra marital affair, wants the society to shame her
Mumbai: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Arjun wants revenge and plans to mar Preeta’s reputation
Mumbai: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Dida realizes that Prachi is pregnant with Ranbir’s baby, slaps him furiously
Mumbai: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Aww! Kanha gets possessive over Sayuri, reminds her students that she is their Bhabhi
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Recent Stories
OMG! ‘Ishq Vishk’ fame actress Shenaz Treasurywala is diagnosed with This disease
OMG! ‘Ishq Vishk’ fame actress Shenaz Treasurywala is diagnosed with This disease
Latest Video