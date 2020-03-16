EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta REVEALS who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a relationship with; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more.

While Imlie has been on the top stalls, fans are in Awe of Aryan and Imlie's chemistry, recently Arjun had asked this question to the duo if they were dating while Fahmaan had clarified they aren't. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka, we asked her about her bond with Sumbul and she revealed:

She is a sweetheart, we met at the integration episode and we clicked. We bonded the moment we met and Sumbul is very supportive, we are quite a similar kind of personality. The next we met at Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and we didn't need anyone, as we were enjoying ourselves. We keep visiting each other set, surprise each other, it feels like we are in a relationship. If we want to open our hearts out, we have each other. Sumbul and I are in a cute relationship.

Well, what do you think about this aww-dorable bond?

