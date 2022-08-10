Exclusive! Umar Riaz gives a hint about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding; read to know more

Umar is one of the most loved and known faces of television and rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Tellychakkar got in touch with Umar and asked him what he has to say about TejRan’s wedding, as there has been so much of speculation about it.
Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spoken about a lot.

Umar grabbed headlines for his continued fights with Pratik Sehajpal, as the two never got along with each other.

His bond was very strong with Karan since day one, and he proved his friendship during every task by supporting him unconditionally.

But then, he got eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and fans were disappointed.

Post the show, Umar achieved stardom, and his fan following reached another level.

These days, the doctor is being offered lots of projects, but he is choosing them very wisely. 

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Ex-contestant Umar Riaz lashes out at the makers of the show and calls the show biased; says “When people when physical on me no action was taken but when I did something out of reciprocation was thrown out”)

Tellychakkar got in touch with Umar and asked him as to what he has to say about TejRan’s wedding, as there has been so much of speculation about it.

To which, Umar replied saying, “Apart from dance and clothes, there is something called as a honeymoon, which only they can go to. We can’t do anything”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar and Karan are still best of friends and share a great brotherly bond.

Umar, in a recent interview, said that he is not that close to Tejasswi Prakash. But when they meet, they are very cordial and greet each other.

The fans are waiting for TejRan to tie the knot as today, they are one of the most loved couples of television.

Fans miss watching Umar on screen, but they are hoping him to come up with a new project soon.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Audience Verdict! Netizens feel Umar Riaz couldn’t cash on Bigg Boss 15's success the way Asim Riaz did; say, “Only Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has cashed upon the show the success and love they are receiving is phenomena, unfortunately, Umar is no)

