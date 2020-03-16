Exclusive! Understanding Saahir's psyche was the most difficult thing for me: Gaurav Arora aka Saahir of Aadha Ishq

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Gaurav Arora spoke about the challenges he has faced so far.
MUMBAI: Voot Select’s new original series ‘Aadha Ishq’ is a story of a madly-in-love couple, Sahir (Gaurav Arora) and Roma (Aamna Sharif), and the complex aspects of forbidden love. Roma is in a loveless marriage with Milind (Kunaal Roy Kapur). Ten years later, Sahir is back in Roma’s life in order to seek revenge against her for her betrayal all those years ago.

New complications and developments arise when Roma’s headstrong, newly-adult daughter, Rene (Pratibha Ranta) falls in love with her mother’s former lover Sahir, who’s now her art professor at school.

Gaurav Arora is one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Gaurav Arora spoke about the challenges he has faced so far and while shooting for Aadha Ishq.

What challenges have you faced so far in your journey?

As I come from a small town, when I suddenly went to my parents and said that I wanted to become an actor instead of focusing on my studies, it was initially a shock to them. So according to me, taking that first step from coming from a small town to Mumbai was the most difficult and challenging thing. But it was my parents’ courage that allowed me to pursue my dreams.

What was the most difficult part shooting for the character of Aadha Ishq?

As an actor, I felt that my equation with Roma and Rene should be very different. There was a lot of back and forth, and I discussed it with my director. Understanding Saahir's psyche was the most difficult thing for me

Any personal favourite scene of yours while shooting in Kashmir?

Well, not really, but when you know that you have given a good shot, that scene becomes your favourite.

Latest Video