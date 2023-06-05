Exclusive! Uorfi Javed reveals where she gets her inspiration from and why headlines don’t bother her, says “if journalism has lost its meaning in today’s day..”, Read For the Full Story!

MUMBAI: Urofi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements.

Model and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is always going viral for some or other reason, the other reason mostly being her Fashion looks. Walking the streets of Mumbai like it's her runway, she wears some of the most outrageous fashions and gets clicked by the paparazzi for pictures that go viral on social media.

Urofi is one trendsetter that is ruling the social media charts. She is fearless and bold and has a very ardent fan following.

Uorfi has been a part of the latest season of Splitsvilla and was seen in the Playground house.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at the Indian Telly Awards 2023 where we asked her about her fashion inspirations and more.

When asked about what her main inspirations are and where she get her ideas from, she revealed, “A lot of ideas are inspiration by international designers, like Mugler, and Jean Paul Gaultier, I’ll be honest they are mostly inspirations from designers”.

Further when asked if she has covered all the bases or if there are still styles that she would to try to she said, “ I feel like I have not really worn anything yet, there are a lot of styles left, I might come up naked one day”.

Uorfi is one person who makes the headlines every day, and when asked if there are any headlines that bother her, she said “Nothing bothers me, if journalism has lost its meaning in today’s day then why will it bother me”.

Uorfi Javed has redefined what it means to be an honest celebrity and her journey has only just begun.

