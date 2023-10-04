What! Uorfi Javed breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ comment, says “Bhaad mein jaaye..”

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters. Recently she made headlines when she was seen at designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s event and brushed shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment world.

Now, Ranbir had given his take on Uorfi’s fashion choices on cousin Kareena Kapoor’s chat show on Mirchi Plus and said, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…”

Meanwhile the Veere Di Wedding actress had said, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing.”

Uorfi has now reacted to these comments. On Kareena Kapoor’s comments Uorfi told a website, “I was blown away, I thought she was joking. After looking at the video, I realized that I have achieved something in life.” Reacting on Ranbir’s comment the Meri Durga actress said, “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain.”

