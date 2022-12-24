Exclusive Update! Tunisha Sharma’s body taken to JJ Hospital for postmortem, Sheezan detained at an unknown location; the actress’s mother blames Sheezan for her daughter’s death

MUMBAI: We have another update on the actress’s death. The television industry is shaken by the news of Tunisha’s Sharma death today and are mourning her young life that is lost to the world. She was working on Sab TV’s show, Alibaba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

The TV industry is completely in shock over the young actress’s sad demise and at such a young age. She was just 20 years old and was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room.

Now we have learned that the body of the actress is taken to JJ hospital for postmortem and will be handed over to the actress’s family after the procedure.

Tunisha’s mother has confirmed that Tunisha was in fact in a relationship with Sheezan and blames him for her daughter’s death.

It was earlier reported that the Tunisha committed suicide in Sheezan’s makeup room and the latter was detained for information on his bond with Tunisha and the incident.

Also, according to an anonymous source from the Police, actor Sheezan Khan is being detained at an unknown location and is likely to get arrested post the interrogation.

