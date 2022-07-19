Exclusive! Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actor Kamaal Malik bags Shoaib Ibrahim starrer Ajooni

We have exclusively got to know that Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actor Kamaal Malik has been roped in for Star Bharat’s next Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

Kamaal Malik

We have an exclusive update on a show that is all set to air on Star Bharat.

The show will be bankrolled by production houses Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.

We have exclusively got to know that Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actor Kamaal Malik has been roped in for Star Bharat's next Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

The actor might play the role of uncle to either of the leads. 

Frames Production is a multifaceted production company that produces soap operas, reality shows, and more on Indian television. It is one of the top TV serial production houses in Mumbai.

Are you excited to see him in Star Bharat’s show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video