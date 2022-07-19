Exclusive! Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actor Kamaal Malik bags Shoaib Ibrahim starrer Ajooni

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

We have an exclusive update on a show that is all set to air on Star Bharat.

Also read: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Megha Dang bags Shoaib Ibrahim’s show Ajooni

The show will be bankrolled by production houses Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.

We have exclusively got to know that Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actor Kamaal Malik has been roped in for Star Bharat’s next Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

The actor might play the role of uncle to either of the leads.

Also read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to feature in Star Bharat's show by Frames Production?

Frames Production is a multifaceted production company that produces soap operas, reality shows, and more on Indian television. It is one of the top TV serial production houses in Mumbai.

Are you excited to see him in Star Bharat’s show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com