Exclusive! Urofi Javed urges people to file a police against Shadman Khan, man was posing as her manager!

MUMBAI:Uorfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress has been inviting a lot of trolls on social media platforms for her weird dressing style. She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements.

Uorfi is one trendsetter that is ruling the social media charts. She is fearless and bold and has a very ardent fan following.

Recently, Uorfi shocked her fans when she took to warn them about a man called Shadman Khan who was posing as her manager and he has been taking money from people and conning them.

Uorfi even urges her fans to file police complaints against him.

Shadman khan has been known for a man of controversy and has been known to create trouble.

He also runs a casting agency and has often know to be around controversy.

Fans and followers of Uorfi have taken to reshare the post and even warn other fans about it.

