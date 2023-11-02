Exclusive! Urofi Javed urges people to file a police against Shadman Khan, man was posing as her manager!

Uorfi is one trendsetter that is ruling the social media charts. She is fearless and bold and has a very ardent fan following
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 23:59
MUMBAI:Uorfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress has been inviting a lot of trolls on social media platforms for her weird dressing style.  She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements.

Also read: Uorfi Javed received a summons by Mumbai Police regarding a nudity complained filed by BJP leader Chitra Wagh against her

Recently, Uorfi shocked her fans when she took to warn them about a man called Shadman Khan who was posing as her manager and he has been taking money from people and conning them.

Uorfi even urges her fans to file police complaints against him.

Check out the post here:

Shadman khan has been known for a man of controversy and has been known to create trouble.

He also runs a casting agency and has often know to be around controversy.

Fans and followers of Uorfi have taken to reshare the post and even warn other fans about it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Also Read:Uorfi Javed’s bizarre post on suicide faces the mockery of netizens, one says, “Dress is too short to wear Be patient you will get Movie..”

 

