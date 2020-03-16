Exclusive! Uttaran’s Vaishali Thakkar and Yashomati Maiya Ke Nandlala’s Aarya Bhadra roped in for Zee TV’s Sanjog

We heard that Uttaran fame Vaishali Thakkar and Yashomati Maiya Ke Nandlala’s child artist Aarya Bhadra have bagged roles in a serial that stars Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma in the lead roles.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 11:29
Aarya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: BREAKING! Zee Tv's upcoming show Sanjog gets a launch date; the show shall replace Kashibai Bajirao Ballal for the 10 pm slot

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Well, in this article, we will give you an exclusive update regarding Rashmi Sharma Productions’ next – Sanjog which will air on Zee TV.

We heard that Uttaran fame Vaishali Thakkar and Yashomati Maiya Ke Nandlala’s child artist Aarya Bhadra have bagged roles in a serial that stars Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma in the lead roles.

Also read: Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma to play the leading ladies in Zee TV’s upcoming show ‘Sanjog’

Well, this is surely going to be a game changer for the channel. Sanjog will be a mature family drama about the intricacies of relationships between two very different mothers who belong to very contrasting worlds - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters. This show will soon start airing on Zee TV, a channel that has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades.

The new show is soon to launch on 22nd August at 10 pm. For the slot, the show will be replacing Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

How excited are you about this new show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com
 

Kamya Panjabi Rajniesh Duggal Shefali Sharma Rashmi Sharma Rashmi Sharma Productions Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Zee TV Zee 5 TellyChakkar sanjog Vaishali Thakkar aarya bhadra Yashomati Maiya Ke Nandlala
Like
16
Love
21
Haha
19
Yay
15
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 11:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Naagin 6: Upcoming Drama! Rishabh gets stuck in the fire, Pratha comes to know a shocking truth
MUMBAI:Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance...
Kundali Bhagya: Upcoming Drama! Rishabh invites Arjun to the anniversary party, Arjun gives glimpses of Karan
MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to wrap up the shoot on THIS date
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The viewers...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Unfortunate! Ram and Pihu’s budding relationship in trouble by Krish’s involvement
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Arjun preeta in his arms, Preeta’s heartbeats get heavier
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is known to give a fashionable spin to bold outfits, was once again...
Recent Stories
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
Latest Video