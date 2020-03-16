Exclusive! Uttaran’s Vaishali Thakkar and Yashomati Maiya Ke Nandlala’s Aarya Bhadra roped in for Zee TV’s Sanjog

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Well, in this article, we will give you an exclusive update regarding Rashmi Sharma Productions’ next – Sanjog which will air on Zee TV.

We heard that Uttaran fame Vaishali Thakkar and Yashomati Maiya Ke Nandlala’s child artist Aarya Bhadra have bagged roles in a serial that stars Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma in the lead roles.

Well, this is surely going to be a game changer for the channel. Sanjog will be a mature family drama about the intricacies of relationships between two very different mothers who belong to very contrasting worlds - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters. This show will soon start airing on Zee TV, a channel that has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades.

The new show is soon to launch on 22nd August at 10 pm. For the slot, the show will be replacing Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

