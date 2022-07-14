Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma to play the leading ladies in Zee TV’s upcoming show ‘Sanjog’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 16:52
Kamya-Shefali

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades. Having narrated several stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have come together yet again to present viewers with a new fiction offering – Sanjog, a mature family drama about the intricacies of relationships between two very different mothers who belong to very contrasting worlds - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters. 
Set in Jodhpur, Sanjog will trail the journeys of these two mothers who are unable to figure out why their daughters are so different from their own selves.
Talented actress Shefali Sharma will be seen playing the sophisticated and kindhearted Amrita, an affluent jewellery designer. Amrita notices repeated instances of Tara's selfish and mean behaviour that make her question herself as a mother and wonder if there’s something wrong with her upbringing.

On the other hand, popular actress Kamya Punjabi will play Gauri, a materialistic person who dreams of living a fancy, luxurious life. She is fiercely independent, ambitious and takes care of her family in her own unique way. But at times, one would begin to wonder why she does not seem to care about her daughter Chanda and her needs. Gauri seems disappointed and baffled that Chanda seems to possess none of the street-smart and go-getter qualities she would have hoped her daughter to inherit from her.  

Little do the two mothers know that their little ones aren’t even the ones they’d nurtured in their womb! 

Talking about her character Gauri, Kamya Punjabi said, “Coming back to Zee TV is like a homecoming to me, I have always been a part of the Zee Kutumb and it is a family to me now. I’m very excited for to play Gauri, as an actor i feel some characters are just meant for you, and this one is giving me the same feeling.  My look in the show is very different from what I have played before on-screen, and I can’t wait for the audience to watch the show and shower the love and support they always have.”

Talking about her character Amrita, Shefali Sharma said, “I am very excited to play this role of Amrita, she has these unique characteristics of sophistication and kindness. She is a homemaker but at the same time has built her jewellery business with her husband. I am very sure the audience will love Amrita. The best part about this role to me is getting the chance to play a mother for the first time, and I am very excited and nervous about it. Every day, I try to perform to the best of my abilities, and I hope to do justice with my character and to fan's love and support." 

Join the journey of two mothers, trying to navigate the complexities of parenting. Tune in to Sanjog, coming soon, only on Zee TV!

Zee TV Shefali Sharma Kamya Punjabi Zee Kutumb Tellychakkar.com.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 16:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir confesses the truth to Vikram, Vikram wishes for Siddharth to be there
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Priya praises Ram in front of Pihu, calls him an angel
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Spy Bahu: Mission Culprit! Sejal to expose Sirji hidden in the Nanda house
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Vanraj becomes the Ultimate King of arm wrestling on ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s entertainment-based show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ has been a top-notch watch since its launch...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Ram is bothered by Pihu hating him, confides in Vikrant and Adi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Audience Perspective! Netizens feel that Rubina Dilaik is still in the BIGG BOSS era, and proves to be the next BOSS LADY on the show
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Deepika
Netizens find Deepika Padukone's doppleganger in a digital creator
Latest Video