Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti: Arjun Bijlani’s character transformation leaves the fans excited

Shiv is traumatized because of the loss of his mother. As seen in the recent promo of the show, he has lapsed into behaving like a child after the shock of his mother’s loss renders him mentally unstable.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 12:17
Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities. His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows that are to Arjun's credit.

Recently the actor had a health scare when he underwent a surgery for appendicitis. The actor has now recovered and is back on sets of his current show Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti after nearly 2 weeks of bed rest. (Also Read: “I think of my son’s playful expressions while playing the child-like Shiv” said Arjun Bijlani about the new layer to his character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti)

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti has always kept its audience glued to their screens with its interesting storyline. The show revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma respectively. In recent episodes, viewers got to watch Shiv regaining his consciousness and Mandira's (Parineeta Borthakur) truth being exposed in front of everyone.

With the murder of Shiv’s mother, Gayatri, audiences are in for high-octane drama as Shakti tries to find out the actual killer and save her husband Shiv from the revolting accusation of having murdered his own mother. Shiv is traumatized because of the loss of his mother. As seen in the recent promo of the show, he has lapsed into behaving like a child after the shock of his mother’s loss renders him mentally unstable.

Well, now Shiv has fallen unconscious again and soon there will be an episode running where the court will declare him guilty if he does not say anything. Not only, apparently the court will order him to surrender or he will be shot at sight on failing to do so.

Now, there will be a new drama unfolding where it is being touted that Arjun in the character of Shiv, will be seen in a new shade. Fans are excited to watch him and are showing their excitement on social media handles.

Take a look:

Fans are excited to see Shiv in a new shade

A netizens shares that the audience is watching the show for him only

Here is another post suggesting the same

A social media user appreciates Arjun’s hardwork

A fan expresses how they all do not miss a single episode (Also Read: Shiv Shakti (Zee) 2nd April 2024 Written Episode Update: Shakti begs Rimjhim to help her)

What are your thoughts on the same?

Arjun Bijlani Ishq Mein Marjawan Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Miley Jab Hum Tum Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti Zee TV Shiv Shakti Parineeta Borthakur Nikki Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 12:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: APPREHEND! Rajesh realises his mistake
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Imlie SPOILER: What! Malti reveals the truth to Imlie about Surya and Anjali's relationship
MUMBAI: These days, the track of Imlie is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show. In the...
Shaitaan box office day 27: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is set to great 4th week
MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan has been winning the hearts of millions over the time the movie has hit the big screens, the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SURPRISING! Akeer and Angad finally meet
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Madgaon Express box office day 13: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary starrer still going strong
MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani...
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 6: Latest Monsterverse movie is in no mood to slow down
MUMBAI: Latest addition to the Monsterverse franchise titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been grabbing the...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 27: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is set to great 4th week
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
Do you know Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a rakhi sister to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar?
Surbhi
Surbhi Chandna BREAKS silence on Nakuul Mehta not posting a congratulatory wedding message for her - Exclusive
Helly
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?
Arjun Bijlani
“I think of my son’s playful expressions while playing the child-like Shiv” said Arjun Bijlani about the new layer to his character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
AYESHA KHAN
Ayesha Khan expresses her anguish against media houses for capturing actress in wrong angles
DOREE POSTER
Colors' Doree is all set to witness five gripping upcoming twists, read on