Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti: Arjun Bijlani’s character transformation leaves the fans excited

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities. His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows that are to Arjun's credit.

Recently the actor had a health scare when he underwent a surgery for appendicitis. The actor has now recovered and is back on sets of his current show Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti after nearly 2 weeks of bed rest. (Also Read: “I think of my son’s playful expressions while playing the child-like Shiv” said Arjun Bijlani about the new layer to his character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti)

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti has always kept its audience glued to their screens with its interesting storyline. The show revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma respectively. In recent episodes, viewers got to watch Shiv regaining his consciousness and Mandira's (Parineeta Borthakur) truth being exposed in front of everyone.

With the murder of Shiv’s mother, Gayatri, audiences are in for high-octane drama as Shakti tries to find out the actual killer and save her husband Shiv from the revolting accusation of having murdered his own mother. Shiv is traumatized because of the loss of his mother. As seen in the recent promo of the show, he has lapsed into behaving like a child after the shock of his mother’s loss renders him mentally unstable.

Well, now Shiv has fallen unconscious again and soon there will be an episode running where the court will declare him guilty if he does not say anything. Not only, apparently the court will order him to surrender or he will be shot at sight on failing to do so.

Now, there will be a new drama unfolding where it is being touted that Arjun in the character of Shiv, will be seen in a new shade. Fans are excited to watch him and are showing their excitement on social media handles.

Absolutely excited to see upcoming epi cz of Shiv' new shade. I know u r goinggg to slayyyy for sure. Loveee — LostInLove (@AgaarTumSathHo) April 4, 2024

Still watching for YOU only n ofc will till the last. U r doing absolutely a great job in ur place so no complaints from u. U were the reason still u r... promised u that will always support u so ofc will watch for u na pyaara #ShivKashyap — LostInLove (@AgaarTumSathHo) April 4, 2024

Tumare liye hi dhekh rahe hain show warna kuch bacha nahi hain storyline me — TeamArni (@moondiarie63332) April 4, 2024

U just don't worry about the show now... tum ho toh ofc koi sawal hi nhi uthta hum nhi dekhenge. Bas now u take rest n plss take care of urself. Can't see u everyday like this. I appreciate ur hardwork always. But this time seems like sach me it's nazar. Wishing uu good health — LostInLove (@AgaarTumSathHo) April 4, 2024

I don’t miss a single episode — Shabz4ever (@my4everheroisSA) April 4, 2024

