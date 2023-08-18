Exclusive! Vanshaj actor Gireesh Sahdev on working with Puneet Issar, "He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work."

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans. Fuelled by politics, love and intricate family dynamics Vanshaj will showcase the life of a legacy business family.

The show presents viewers with an age-old question; inheritance versus capability. With an ensemble cast and a gripping narrative Vanshaj is sure to be a game-changer.

Gireesh Sahdev has earned a lot of respect and admiration for his role in the show. Though it's not the first time that the viewers are mesmerized by his performance, it seems as if this one will remain as one of the most memorable characters that he has played throughout his whole journey.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about his experience working with Puneet Issar, his 'Best if Luck Nikki' days and much more.

Vanshaj comes with a unique topic where the vansh is not a boy, but a girl. How do you feel about the audience reaction?

I feel I am blessed or simply lucky. TV was a medium where men did not get to perform much, it was said that it was a girl's territory. However, I got to perform in shows like Humm Ladkiyan, Navya and Best of Nikki and many more. I always stood out and will keep standing out. This same thing continued in Vanshaj where I got to play a multi-layered character. Everything we have faced earlier, are facing currently, and will face in future, has all been studied already and is written in Mahabharat, Ramayan and all other granths. Vanshaj is like a modern version of that, by which the youth get very well connected.

Since you are working with Puneet Issar sir, what do you get to learn from him, from his Mahabharat days?

We often talk about Mahabharat. Since we spend a lot of time on the set, we talk a lot with each other where we also discuss our personal lives and share our experiences. He is also very interested in learning from us because is a very down-to-Earth person. When a young person performs well, he appreciates them and says that I have learnt this from you. He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work. I got to learn about the teamwork feeling from him.

You had worked in a show, 'Best of Luck Nikki' where Sheena Bajaj and Gurdeep Kohli were also there. Once again you have united for this show. The audience have got into a nostalgia phase and the clips have been doing rounds now. Do you still live in that nostalgia when you work together?

I had shot Best of Luck Nikki in clash. Half of the day I was shooting for something else and the other half for something else. So while shooting for Best of Luck Nikki, I was almost always sleepy. Later I would meet people and they would appreciate my work. That's when I came to know that it's being liked by the audience. I realized the real value of that during lockdown. We were sitting at home and watched all the seasons twice because it was that addictive. So after that, when I see someone posting about it online, I understand what they are feeling. Sometimes, a person will meet me on the street and will fake my picture so simply as if the person knows me well. I respect that feeling.

