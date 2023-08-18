EXCLUSIVE! Varun Kasturia roped in for DJ's Creative's upcoming show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon on Sony TV

Actor Varun Kasturia will be essaying a pivotal role in Sony TV's upcoming show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 17:08
Varun Kasturia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on small screens with her new show. 

ALSO READ: Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show. 

It will be titled Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actor Mishkat Verma will be romancing the stunning diva Sumbul in this show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Varun Kasturia is roped in for the show.  

Varun will be seen as Sumbul aka Kavya's brother.

His character name will be Mayank Bansal. 

Sumbul will be playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya, who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV

Sumbul Touqeer Khan dj creative Sony TV Kavya ek jazbaa ek junoon Mishkat Verma Imlie Chandresh Singh Varun Kasturia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 17:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shemaroo TV Presents 'Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal' - An Enchanting Narrative of Unbreakable Faith and Extraordinary Bond with Laddoo Gopal
MUMBAI : The timeless tales of Lord Shri Krishna have etched an indelible mark in the hearts of viewers worldwide...
EXCLUSIVE! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rajan Shahi brings real-life mother-daughter together on-screen, Kshitee Jog and Ujwala Jog to share screen
MUMBAI: Ace TV shows producer Rajan Shahi is known for his amazing shows like Anupamaa, Chaand Chupa Badal Mein, Tere...
EXCLUSIVE! Varun Kasturia roped in for DJ's Creative's upcoming show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon on Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sumbul...
WOAH! Jacqueline Fernandez and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attend India Day Parade in New York City; netizens say, “Jacqueline is not even Indian”
MUMBAI:  Every year, there’s an India Day Parade that happens in New York. Last year, Allu Arjun attended the parade...
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Contestants to get a special power to earn more money post this stage
MUMBAI:  Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi slaps Ayush, Ishaan comes to protect Savi
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez
WOAH! Jacqueline Fernandez and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attend India Day Parade in New York City; netizens say, “Jacqueline is not even Indian”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal
Shemaroo TV Presents 'Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal' - An Enchanting Narrative of Unbreakable Faith and Extraordinary Bond with Laddoo Gopal
Kuch Ankahee
EXCLUSIVE! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rajan Shahi brings real-life mother-daughter together on-screen, Kshitee Jog and Ujwala Jog to share screen
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Contestants to get a special power to earn more money post this stage
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Check out the new "Family Special Week" session introduced in this season
Star Bharat
Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?