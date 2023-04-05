Exclusive! Veteran actress Apara Mehta to enter Star Plus’ show Anupamaa ?

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

It’s the number one show on television and that’s because the script of the show is so interesting that it keeps the audience hooked on to it.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

One of the biggest USP of the show is the supporting cast who does such a fantastic job to enhance the performances of the rest of the actors.

These days, the show's track focuses on Anuj and Anupama separation and how Pakhi is trying her best to mend the differences whereas the rest of the family members are against mending things but Anuj makes it clear that he will be returning back in Anupama’s life and he would mend all the differences.

As per sources, Veteran actress Apara Mehta has been roped in the show where she will be playing a pivotal role, though there is no confirmation on the same.

She would be essaying the role of Anupama’s Dance Guru who will encourage her to fight every situation and would train to become an international dancer.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Apara Mehta in the show what twists and turns would come in the show.

