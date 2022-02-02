EXCLUSIVE! Vidyut Xavier on wrapping up Sony TV's Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: I feel Abhay Saathey 2.0 is much more involved as a human being

MUMBAI: Sony TV has always managed to impress the viewers with the amazing shows that the channel has produced in the past several years.

The channel came up with an amazing lineup of the shows in the past few months.

Dhadkan Zindaggii Kii is one of them that has been entertaining the viewers for its beautiful concept and storyline that is quite different from the regular soap operas.

Well, Dhadkan has been entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode.

The show has had a stellar star cast of some of the most experienced actors who made it worth a watch.

Vidyut Xavier is one of them who is playing a pivotal role in the show.

Dhadkan is a finite series and will be ending soon. However, the star cast has wrapped up the shoot recently.

On this note, TellyChakkar got in touch with Vidyut who plays the role of Dr. Abhay Saathey of Ferdoon Meherzad Sheriar Hospital in the show.

The show's journey is about to end soon. How has been the experience so far?

This show will always remain close to my heart. It was beautiful working with such a talented, amazing, and hard-working team. I had a lot of laughter on set and everyone was like family. I can't explain in words. These past 8 months have been a learning experience for me. What a journey it has been. Grateful to be working with such beautiful and talented people.

What kind of progress have you seen in your character?

I feel Abhay Saathey 2.0 is much more involved as a human being. He is much more mature and calmer compared to the Abhay that everyone saw in the first episode.

One thing you will miss about your character and why?

One thing I would miss about my character is that I won't be able to wear my scrubs. They were so comfortable. I just loved wearing them for many scenes in the show. I am definitely going to miss wearing them now that the shoot is over.

