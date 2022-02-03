EXCLUSIVE! 'Viewers must have patience, there is a lot in store' Udaariyaan's Gurpreet aka Gurvinder Gauri on the CURRENT TRACK, her character and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

We got in touch with the beautiful Gurpreet Virk aka Gurvinder Gauri to know more about the current track, her views and so on. Check out what she had to share:

Viewers are always curious to know what would be the track and they do give their reactions quick, what is your take?

Ofcourse, there will be an interesting track, the major part is their reaction is instant due to social media. Earlier, the shows used to receive reactions after the show is over, now it is so instant how they react to the character. I had recently received a message that you must look strong, you only keep crying. The character depicts someone from society, everyone begins to look at themselves in the characters. From time to time, those sides will unveil, she had taken a stand for her son once, she will take it again. I would tell them, that they must have patience in what is going to unveil. It's been 10-11 months and we have been trying to bring something new to the viewers, so there is surely a lot more in store. The team has been doing their best in the extreme weather situations so if they feel that the track has turned a little low, there will surely be drama so have patience.

How relatable is Gurpreet to your real life?

Gurpreet would inspire me if there is something different, I am extremely emotional in reality too. As it is show that she is a great cook, I love the same, I love feeding people it makes my heart filled with joy. She is shown as a little weak, that is one thing I don't relate with. In reality, I am quite strong and outspoken, I know when to speak so yes, I would love to see Gurpreet unveiling new shades too.

How serious has the COVID scare been there? How challenging is it for you all to shoot?

Well, people here are quite daring but yes we have been following all the protocols. If we aren't in the shot our masks shall be on. We are done with the vaccinations and we try and keep sanitizing the place at regular intervals. I hope the scare goes soon. We have tests regular too, gladly we aren't facing challenges but I wish this ends for the whole world. Due to the scare, we are equally missing those mahasangam moments and visiting Mumbai for interesting sequences.

