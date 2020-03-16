EXCLUSIVE! 'Viewers want to know when will I accept Akshara wholeheartedly' Harshvardhan Birla aka Vinay Jain on fans reaction, Jaipur schedule and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

In an exclusive conversation with Harshvardhan Birla aka Vinay Jain, he revealed the viewer's reaction to his character, shooting in Jaipur and more. Check out his noteworthy responses:

How do you react to the viewer's reaction to your character on social media?

It is quite surprising that there hasn't been much trolling. Instead, the main reaction has been on how much they are enjoying the performance and the whole thing is when will I start liking Akshara. Somewhere, they have sensed that he is not a dark character, he is grey and there is potential that he will really embrace AbhiRa. They can sense that it will happen and that's what they are waiting for. In my previously played characters, they focused more on how negative the character is but here they focus on potentially positive he can be. Somewhere, I feel good that the performance is working in a different way. The writers write it very justified from the character's point of view, every character has varied shades of grey.

Fans are hoping that you accept Akshara wholeheartedly as they have already seen a glimpse of your love for daughters when Anisha entered?

I know that scene where he reveals that he has a soft corner for the daughters Anisha and Nishtha, in the interest of the serial we will have to keep this tiff on, once he starts liking Akshara, what purpose would be left for Harshvardhan's character then.

How challenging was it to shoot in Jaipur in the 45 degrees weather?

I got reminded of one incident that Anupam Kher had revealed while he was shooting with Amitabh Bachchan in Aakhri Raasta, Amitji was layered in attires, shawls and everything in such heat, he asked, Aren't you feeling hot but Amitji revealed 'Socho Toh Garmi Hai', it is such a psychological thing that if you think it's hot then you are beginning with a negative thought, instead see the brighter side and enjoy the moment. I have taken this mantra and thoroughly enjoyed the Jaipur schedule.

