Exclusive! Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh joins Nazara TV’s Laal Banarasi

There are many shows which are being launched and with the amount of entertainment shows being rolled out for the audience, there are newer channels on television as well which are being launched. Nazara TV has come up with a new show Laal Banarasi.

Laal Banarasi explores the captivating story of Gauri, a weaving artist not just known for her beautiful work but someone who weaves aspirations and reality with her strong character. Popular television actor Savi Thakur essays the role of Garv Aggrawal, while the very talented Gauri Chitranshi has made her debut by portraying the character of Gauri. Narayani Shastri is also a part of the show which is produced by Parth Productions.

While the show has been doing quite well, we now have a new actor joining the cast of the show.

Well, it is none other than Kuldeep Singh. Kuldeep has earlier been seen in shows such as Vighnaharta Ganesha and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

