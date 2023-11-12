Exclusive! Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh joins Nazara TV’s Laal Banarasi

Kuldeep has earlier been seen in shows such as Vighnaharta Ganesha and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 17:03
Kuldeep Singh

MUMBAI: There are many shows which are being launched and with the amount of entertainment shows being rolled out for the audience, there are newer channels on television as well which are being launched. Nazara TV has come up with a new show Laal Banarasi.

Laal Banarasi explores the captivating story of Gauri, a weaving artist not just known for her beautiful work but someone who weaves aspirations and reality with her strong character. Popular television actor Savi Thakur essays the role of Garv Aggrawal, while the very talented Gauri Chitranshi has made her debut by portraying the character of Gauri. Narayani Shastri is also a part of the show which is produced by Parth Productions. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Birbal Aur Virat 2 Fame Paras Sharrma to enter Laal Banarasi as a Negative lead!

While the show has been doing quite well, we now have a new actor joining the cast of the show.

Wondering who it is?

Well, it is none other than Kuldeep Singh. Kuldeep has earlier been seen in shows such as Vighnaharta Ganesha and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

How excited are you to watch Kuldeep in Laal Banarasi? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more details on your favorite television and Bollywood actors.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Child actress Pari Sharma to enter Nazara TV's show Laal Banarasi

Stay tuned to this space for more information!

TellyChakkar Laal Banarasi Kuldeep Singh Savi Thakur Gauri Chitranshi Narayani Shastri
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 17:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!
MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an interesting line-up of shows on television. Most of the programs are extremely entertaining and...
Must Read! Imran Khan reveals how a chance meeting with Ekta Kapoor got Imran Khan a role in KumKum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Imran Khan is a well known face in the world of Television. He is popular for his roles in shows like Kumkum,...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Oh No! Amruta blackmails Virat and takes Rs 22 Lakh
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Exclusive! Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh joins Nazara TV’s Laal Banarasi
MUMBAI: There are many shows which are being launched and with the amount of entertainment shows being rolled out for...
“Heer and papaji’s bond is similar to my bond with my father”, says Tanisha Mehta as she talks about working with Suneel Pushkarana in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di
MUMBAI: Zee TV's recently launched fiction offering, ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ is a high-octane drama that has begun to...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Really! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya to tie the knot soon? New video sparks marriage rumors
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show
Aangan – Apnon Ka
Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!
Imran Khan
Must Read! Imran Khan reveals how a chance meeting with Ekta Kapoor got Imran Khan a role in KumKum Bhagya
Heer
“Heer and papaji’s bond is similar to my bond with my father”, says Tanisha Mehta as she talks about working with Suneel Pushkarana in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di
Asim
After breakup with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana goes back to work; to be seen with Gautam Gulati in an upcoming project!
Karan Kundrra
15 years of Karan Kundrra: Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s most seductive and sensuous pictures!