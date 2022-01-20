EXCLUSIVE! 'Vihan and I share a really sweet bond' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar gets CANDID about her bond with Vihan Verma, her take on social media and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! This is what Vihan Verma aka Mohit has to say about Ayesha Singh aka Sai; shares BTS video with her

The show is high on drama and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai impress the audience by playing a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.

We got in touch with the Dhado Sutho Chhori, Karishma aka Sneha Bhawsar to know about her bond with her co-stars, her views on social media and more.

From Adish to Vihan, how has the transition been? Did you have any difficulties in building the chemistry?

When Adish got replaced and Vihan came, I didn't have major difficulties in building the chemistry with him. Adish and I share a great bond with each other as friends and with Vihan as well, we are great friends. I got a good friend in both of them so yes the chemistry has been great with both Adish and Vihan.

As you mentioned, Vihan and you are of the same age, how has the bond been offset?

Vihan and I don't really meet offsets, we are always on the set. Vihan and I share a really sweet bond. We are very supportive towards each other, we share our issues and also help each other grow together.

Social media has turned into a major exercise for everyone, how important is it for you as an actor to be available?

I am a moody person, there are days when I am all game with it, I would post a lot of posts someday and someday there wouldn't be anything. I don't think likes and followers really matter, if someone appreciates my job on screen then they would surely find me on social media sites. So, I am a moody social media user. Yes, it is a boon but I wouldn't call it really important.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I tried writing a poem this time' Ayesha Singh on RETURNING to Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, her quarantine diaries and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com