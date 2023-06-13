EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on co-star Aishwarya Sharma QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares last day memories from the set - "I got emotional when she gave her notice period"

Vihan Verma talks about his bond with co-star Aishwarya Sharma, who played Pakhi's character in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
she gave her notice period

MUMBAI :Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor is playing the role of Mohit Chavan in the popular drama series.

Vihan is loved for his amazing performance in the show. His chemistry with co-star Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma is quite popular among the fans.

TellyChakkar had an exclusive chance to interact with Vihan where he got candid about many things.

How much are you missing Aishwarya?

I am really missing her. I am really happy for her new journey. I remember when she was planning to leave Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she was very tensed. Aishwarya was only thinking about quickly grabbing another project.

How was your last day on the set when Aishwarya was going to exit?

The irony was that we were not shooting on her last day. Her exit was shot differently as she quietly sneaks out of the house. I don't even think we knew that it was her last day. We shot Aishwarya's last scene in a temporary studio. Now, we are back on our previous set. Two to three units were set up. Even the unit didn't know about it because of this and also for various other reasons. We all went for dinner after she packed up. She was a little emotional. But, she was happy about her upcoming journey.

Did you get emotional seeing her?

No, I did not cry. In fact, all of us were happy at the dinner. I am not saying that quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was a good thing for her. Of course, for her, it was a good thing. But, there is nothing to cry about. It's not that she left on a bad note. But yes, I got a little emotional when she gave her notice. But, such is life. The bond between Aishwarya and me is beyond this show. But, true friendship is known when you don't work together and still stay in touch. There are a few people from the show with whom I will be in touch even after the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wah! Sai and Virat unite; fly away to a secret destination?

 

