Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar opens up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap and the actors moving on, saying “TRP is so good, and if they're taking a leap, it must be for a specific reason”!

Thakkar is currently in the best phase of her life where she is expecting her first child along with her husband Aditya Kapadia.
MUMBAI :Actress Tanvi Thakkar is a well-known personality in the Television world, till recently the actress was seen portraying the role of Shivani Chavan on the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Thakkar is currently in the best phase of her life where she is expecting her first child along with her husband Aditya Kapadia.

Her fans and followers have been curious to keep up with the actress and eager to know more about her life and updates.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk to her about her friendships, Myths about pregnancy, and more.

We asked her that Recently the news of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein going through a leap and the actors quitting the show has been doing the rounds. Any insight on that, to which she said, “Yes. I have also heard that Ghum is taking a leap, and I think everything in life, the producers know best what they're doing because it is such a big show with massive audiences here, TRP is so good, and if they're taking a leap, it must be for a specific reason, because the other producers, they know what they're doing. So I think it's best to just trust the process. And the audience will get new people to see, new people to love, and new people to follow. And that's how life is there. It just goes on and on like you leave one show and enter another, you have to complete that circle of life somewhere. “

She further elaborated, “So I think it's beautiful, and I think it will open up wonderful opportunities for the actors also, who's been doing this for a very long time. They'll also get something new to do. I think it's very exciting. If anything like this happens, you should never take it negatively, Take it positively. Your life is going to change so much. You're going to get new work opportunities, and people are going to see new faces on the show. I think it's beautiful, and I think the makers would have definitely thought this through. I'm definitely going to watch the show once the leap happens and see what the new story is and everything.”

Tanvi Thakkar was last seen in the Star Plus popular show, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.

