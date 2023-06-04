Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanvi Thakkar shows fans her ‘Instagram room’ in her new home

Actress Tanvi Thakkar who essays the role of Shivani in the show is a popular actress who is soon going to embrace motherhood. The mom-to-be recently gave fans a glimpse of her new home
Tanvi Thakkar shows fans her

MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Fans love the chemistry of Pakhi and Virat and the gripping storyline as well as their impeccable performances of the show.

Actress Tanvi Thakkar who essays the role of Shivani in the show is a popular actress who is soon going to embrace motherhood. The mom-to-be recently gave fans a glimpse of her new home. What caught everyone’s attention is a room that she has named ‘Instagram Room’. Tanvi said that most of her calls and videos are shot there.The room has a vanity corner and also has many props that are neatly arranged.

The very pregnant Tanvi also mentioned that she will be soon converting the room into a nursery for her soon to arrive baby. Tanvi tied the knot with Aditya Kapadia of Shaka Laka Boom Boom fame.

Interestingly Tanvi said that Aditya didn’t even see this house, which they recently moved into, before she bought it, as he was busy with his work commitments. While Tanvi was busy shooting for her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she came to know about the availability of the house.

So, Tanvi took her co-stars Sachin Shroff and Vihan Verma to check out the house. While the men advised her not to go for it as it was quite shabby in appearance thanks to its previous owners, Tanvi’s heart was set on the house and she went ahead and bought it, doing it up beautifully and creatively.

