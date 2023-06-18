EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "The feeling is now hitting all of us that we are finally going to make an exit from the show"

Vihan revealed that he will miss each and everyone from the set. He also said that there are so many people with whom he will always be in touch and keep meeting them.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 16:21
Vihan Verma

MUMBAI : Vihan Verma who is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to make an exit. 

The show is undergoing a 20-year leap and most of the star cast including the leads will no more be seen in the show. 

Vihan who played the role of Mohit Chavan won several hearts with his amazing performance. 

He also became a household name for the same and his on-screen jodi with Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma was appreciated. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vihan who spoke about his exit and much more. 

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Sharma Aka Pakhi From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Opined About Her Exit From The Show.

Talking about the show's leap and his exit, Vihan said, "Yes, I won't be a part of the show after the leap. The show is going through a huge leap of 20 years and I don't wish to play an older character at this point in my career. The makers tried their best to revive the cast but things didn't work out. It would be a burden on makers to do justice to the characters. So, everything happened on a mutual note."

Further talking about how they are going to spend their last day on the set, he said, "We haven't planned anything as such but we are surely going to do something on the last day to make it memorable. We will definitely gather at someone's place and have a great time. But we will also celebrate it on the set."

The shooting of the show is still going on and will probably continue for this entire month. 

Vihan revealed that he will miss each and every one from the set. He also said that there are so many people with whom he will always be in touch and keep meeting them. 

The actor said that there are many of his co-stars who are now like his family and he will always stay connected to them.

Vihan revealed how Aishwarya Sharma reacted to this news and said, "She was very happy and said that I will definitely get a nice opportunity post this show. She has been very supportive."

Vihan along with the star cast is currently doing night shifts and the cast is making the most of it since there are just a few days left for them to wrap up the shoot. 

Lastly, he said, "The feeling is now hitting him and the cast members that they are finally going to wrap up the shoot soon and make an exit from the show forever."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Dilemma! Sai’s life changing decision keep Pakhi and Virat awake

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Neil Bhatt Kishori Shahane
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 16:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Kiara realises Sahiba’s value in time of need
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Plan and Plots! Virat smartly plans against the goons
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Virat and Sai join hands to save the passengers from hijackers
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Aarushi involved in Dhara and Kids' disappearance?
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
MUMBAI :   Fans of Nikhil Siddhartha were disappointed with reports of the postponement of the pan-India thriller movie...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Housemates gets upset with Cyrus Broacha for this shocking call it an unfair game
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream three days back on the JioCinema at 9 : 00 Pm and  since day one a lot...
Recent Stories
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
Latest Video
Related Stories
directly dating each other
BEAUTIFUL! Vivek Dahiya reveals who played the CUPID in his and Divyanka Tripathi's love story, shares how their relationship started off with directly dating each other
' reaction and much more
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on his journey in Imlie, says he would love his character to turn positive someday, opens up on fans' reaction and much more
all exit from the show and more
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up if she is QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin post the leap; shares how she is spending time with the team before they all exit from the show and more
Check out the best reactions here
Omg! Fans beg for a happy ending for SaiRat on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the show is headed toward a leap! Check out the best reactions here
KISHORI SHAHANE
Exclusive! “My identity is not just “Bhavani” from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I have worked in Hindi cinema, Marathi movies and theatre; but the love and respect I garnered from this show is overwhelming” - Kishori Shahane
Exclusive! Rutuja Sawant roped in for Star Plus' show Titli
Exclusive! Rutuja Sawant roped in for Star Plus' show Titli