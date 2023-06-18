EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "The feeling is now hitting all of us that we are finally going to make an exit from the show"

MUMBAI : Vihan Verma who is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to make an exit.

The show is undergoing a 20-year leap and most of the star cast including the leads will no more be seen in the show.

Vihan who played the role of Mohit Chavan won several hearts with his amazing performance.

He also became a household name for the same and his on-screen jodi with Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma was appreciated.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vihan who spoke about his exit and much more.

Talking about the show's leap and his exit, Vihan said, "Yes, I won't be a part of the show after the leap. The show is going through a huge leap of 20 years and I don't wish to play an older character at this point in my career. The makers tried their best to revive the cast but things didn't work out. It would be a burden on makers to do justice to the characters. So, everything happened on a mutual note."

Further talking about how they are going to spend their last day on the set, he said, "We haven't planned anything as such but we are surely going to do something on the last day to make it memorable. We will definitely gather at someone's place and have a great time. But we will also celebrate it on the set."

The shooting of the show is still going on and will probably continue for this entire month.

Vihan revealed that he will miss each and every one from the set. He also said that there are so many people with whom he will always be in touch and keep meeting them.

The actor said that there are many of his co-stars who are now like his family and he will always stay connected to them.

Vihan revealed how Aishwarya Sharma reacted to this news and said, "She was very happy and said that I will definitely get a nice opportunity post this show. She has been very supportive."

Vihan along with the star cast is currently doing night shifts and the cast is making the most of it since there are just a few days left for them to wrap up the shoot.

Lastly, he said, "The feeling is now hitting him and the cast members that they are finally going to wrap up the shoot soon and make an exit from the show forever."

