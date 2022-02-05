EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria on his role in Sony TV's upcoming show Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Armaan has a very different edge to his character, shares about reuniting with Vidhi Pandya after Udaan and much more

MUMBAI: Sony TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye soon.

The show stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing the lead roles in this new drama series.

The makers had unveiled the promo a few days ago and it has received a great response.

The fans are thrilled to see Vidhi and Vijayendra once again teaming up for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye after Udaan.

This is one of the major reasons fans can't wait for the show to hit the small screens.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ritu Chauhan opens up on her role in Sony TV's upcoming show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, shares her experience of working with Vijayendra Kumeria and much more

As the show is just a few days away from its release, TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who plays the lead role in the show.

Tell us something about your character.

I am playing the character of Armaan Oberoi in the show. He is a big producer of the television industry. He is extremely confident and knows the pulse of the audience according to him. Armaan is very charming when he comes across people. But he has one thought process of his own which he doesn't show to everyone. That's something tricky about him. I think people will enjoy watching this show and this character. Armaan has a very different edge to his character.

How do you feel about reuniting with Vidhi after so many years?

It is always good to work with people whom you know. Vidhi is a friend and we have worked together for almost 3 years. It's lovely to work with her because there is a comfort level and chemistry. There's no need for me to explain while rehearsing scenes.

You were hoping to do something action-packed in your project. What intrigued you to take up this role?

I loved the storyline when I was given the briefing. I really liked the character and the concept of the show. As an actor, I have always tried to pick different characters. This one is totally different. It is very satisfying for an actor to do different things. I just didn't want to pick up random and same roles. So, when I got this opportunity, I took it. And, it's also very challenging.

Well, Vijayendra has spilt interesting beans on his character which makes us eager to watch the show.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is all set to hit the small screens from 7th February onwards on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Vidhi Pandya to play the lead character on Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’