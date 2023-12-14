Exclusive: Vijayendra Kumeria leaves the set of Teri Meri Doriyaann urgently as his uncle passes away!

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most loved actors in the television industry. He has come a long way in his career and has played an array of roles.

Vijayendra is currently seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus. He plays the role of Angad in the show. The serial is extremely loved because of its engaging narrative which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats and the way the characters have been knit. Recently, Vijayendra’s uncle passed away and he had to leave from the set immediately to mourn his loss. (Also Read:Exclusive! “I am gym and cardio person but I want to start yoga.”, Vijayendra Kumeria when asked if he’s a gym person or a yoga person, read to know more)

We contacted Vijayendra and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared, “I had finished my shoot in the evening when I received a call and had to leave. I was quite close to him. He lived a good life and was 82 years old. I completed performing the last rites and resumed shoot at we are shooting on a deadline.”

TellyChakkar offers heartfelt condolences to Vijayendra and his entire family!

Teri Meri Doriyaann is based on the backdrop of a Sikh family and the show is being followed massively. Only recently it entered the top 5 shows listed on the BARC rating charts. As for Vijayendra, he has been in the TV industry for several years now.

He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others. Apart from being a terrific actor, Vijayendra is also a popular TV producer. (Also Read: Vijayendra Kumeria: Knew it was tough to make fans fall in love with me)

In October 2019, he established a production house Kumeria Productions with wife Preeti Bhatia.