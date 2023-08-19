EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on his new show Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai, reveals why he chose Punjab as the shooting location, says, ''I liked the vibe over there, I was not willing to do it Mumbai because the canvas will be compromised''

Vijayendra Kumeria owns his own production house Kumeria Productions and has recently launched a new show titled Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 11:44
Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently seen in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actor is paired opposite Himanshi Parashar in the popular drama series. 

The handsome hunk is being loved for his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar. 

We all know that Vijayendra has been in the TV industry for several years now. 

He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others. 

Apart from being a terrific actor, Vijayendra is also a popular TV producer. 

In October 2019, he established a production house Kumeria Productions with wife Preeti Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Must-Read! From his debut in Choti Bahu to his personal life, all you need to know about Vijayendra Kumeria!

And now, Vijayendra launched a new show titled Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai on DD National. 

In his recent interview with TellyChakkar, Vijayendra spoke about his new show as a producer and much more. 

When asked about why he ventured into production after being an actor, he said, ''I did not give too much thought to it. It's not that I am making a shift from acting to production. I will always be an actor. But there are many aspects to filmmaking which I like direction, production. I am learning a lot of things. Whatever experience I have, I always wanted to be a producer also. I have co-produced shows. This is the big one for Doordarshan.''

Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai is a show inspired by real life. Revealing that it is not a biopic, Vijayendra said, ''It is not a biopic. A girl is inspired by Kalpana Chawla. The show's story is about how she wants to become an astronaut and she then becomes an inspiration to others.''

When asked that why are so many producers who are hailing from north and also setting up the show's sets over there, Vijayendra said, ''I never gave a thought to this. The story demand was that it should be from either Haryana or Punjab. I chose Punjab because I had shot over there recently. I liked the vibe over there. We could have shot it in Mumbai but I was not willing to do it because the canvas will be compromised.''

Here's wishing all the very best to Vijayendra for Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai! 

Say tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Vijayendra Kumeria: I think one is born an actor, you either have it or you don't

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

